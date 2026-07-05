Jessica Pegula reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarters with Iva Jovic scalp

Numbers

Pegula gets to win-loss record of 12-6 at Wimbledon

For the 2nd time in her career, the 32-year-old Pegula has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon (also in 2023). She has raced to a win-loss record of 12-6 at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Pegula, who is a one-time finalist and two-time semi-finalist, has got to 66-29 in terms of win-loss record.