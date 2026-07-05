Jessica Pegula reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarters with Iva Jovic scalp
What's the story
Fourth seed Jessica Pegula has reached the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles quarter-finals. She had to battle for her win against Iva Jovic on Sunday. Pegula saw off Jovic in three sets on Court 1. She won the contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to make it through. After earning three successive straight-set wins before this, Pegula survived a scare. Here's more.
Numbers
Pegula gets to win-loss record of 12-6 at Wimbledon
For the 2nd time in her career, the 32-year-old Pegula has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon (also in 2023). She has raced to a win-loss record of 12-6 at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Pegula, who is a one-time finalist and two-time semi-finalist, has got to 66-29 in terms of win-loss record.
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3-0 win-loss record over Jovic for Pegula
With this hard-fought win, Pegula has raced to a 3-0 win-loss record over Jovic on the WTA Tour. Before Sunday's match, they had last met at 2026 Charleston Open (semis) and 2026 Dubai Championships in Round of 16.
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Unique record for Pegula
As per Opta, since turning 26, Pegula has reached the quarter-finals in each of her first 10 women's singles Grand Slam main-draw appearances, becoming only the second player in the Open Era to achieve the feat after Helga Masthoff.