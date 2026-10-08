Jhulan Goswami pays heartfelt tribute to Harmanpreet Kaur
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami has hailed Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership after she stepped down as the captain of the women's national team in all formats. Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the new captain, while Harmanpreet will continue to play in ODIs and T20Is against Zimbabwe. "Leadership is never just about wearing the captain's badge, it's about carrying the hopes of a team," Goswami wrote on social media.
Tribute
Goswami praises Harmanpreet for her courage and conviction
Goswami praised Harmanpreet for her courage and conviction in leading the team through some of its most significant moments.
"Harmanpreet, you have done that with immense courage, strength, and conviction, leading Indian women's cricket through some truly incredible moments and carrying the responsibility with pride," she wrote.
The former pacer also noted that Harmanpreet's decision to step down from captaincy marks a new chapter in her career.
Encouragement
Goswami hopes Harmanpreet plays with freedom now
Goswami expressed hope that Harmanpreet would now be able to play with greater freedom.
"As you step away from captaincy and into this new chapter, choosing to continue simply for the love of the game, I hope you enjoy every moment of it," she wrote.
"Here's to playing with freedom, passion and the same spirit that has always made you a champion," added Goswami in her tribute.
Best wishes
Under Harmanpreet, India won these titles
Goswami concluded her tribute by wishing Harmanpreet all the best as she embarks on this new journey.
"Wishing you the very best, Captain. Keep inspiring, keep playing, and most importantly, keep enjoying the game," she wrote.
Under Harmanpreet's captaincy, India won their maiden senior women's ODI World Cup title and 3 Asia Cup titles (2016, 2022 & 2026).
India also won two Asian Games gold medals.
Journey
A look at Harmanpreet's captaincy journey
According to Cricinfo, Harmanpreet led India in five Women's Tests, 51 WODIs and 155 WT20Is.
Last month, she led India to their second successive Asian Games gold medal, in Nisshin.
She holds the record for captaining and winning the most WT20Is.
Under her, the Indian WT20I side won 92 and lost 57 matches (Tied: 1 and NR: 5).
Kaur also won 30 and lost 19 WODIs as captain (Tied: 1 and NR: 1).