'Happy to..': Root after missing out on ton versus India

Root played a crucial role in England's chase of the 234-run target set by India.

He remained unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls, missing out on his 21st ODI century.

Opener Ben Duckett was dismissed for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah while Jacob Bethell fell in the fourth over after scoring just four runs.

Captain Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Jos Buttler all had useful partnerships with Root before Will Jacks added another 72 runs for the sixth wicket with him.