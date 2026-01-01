How has Joe Root performed at the SCG (Tests)? Stats

SCG

Root owns two fifties at the SCG

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 2 matches at the SCG, Root has amassed 165 runs at an average of 55. He has hit two fifties with the best score of 83. In England's 2017-18 tour of Australia, Root scored 141 runs at the SCG, hitting twin fifties. In England's 2021-22 tour of Australia, Root bagged a paltry 24 runs at an average of 12.