How has Joe Root performed at the SCG (Tests)? Stats
What's the story
England's Joe Root will be aiming to signing off the Ashes 2025-26 series strongly. Regarded as the best batter in modern day Test cricket, Root hasn't impressed in this series. Barring a century in the 2nd encounter in Brisbane, Root has been quite flat. Australia and England will meet for the 5th Ashes Test at the SCG, starting January 4. We decode Root's stats.
SCG
Root owns two fifties at the SCG
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 2 matches at the SCG, Root has amassed 165 runs at an average of 55. He has hit two fifties with the best score of 83. In England's 2017-18 tour of Australia, Root scored 141 runs at the SCG, hitting twin fifties. In England's 2021-22 tour of Australia, Root bagged a paltry 24 runs at an average of 12.
Stats
Root's overall Test stats and his performance in Ashes 2025-26
Overall for England, Root has smashed 13,777 runs from 162 matches (296 innings) at 50.83. In addition to 66 fifties, he has hit 40 centuries. Root also has 15 ducks. Versus the Aussies, Root owns 2,662 runs from 38 matches (73 innings) at 39.73 with 5 tons and 18 fifties. In the 2025-26 Ashes, Root has 234 runs at 33.42 from 4 matches.