Joe Root set to break this Ricky Ponting record (Tests)
What's the story
Talismanic batter Joe Root is all set to kick-start his second term as England's full-time Test captain. The veteran will lead the Brits against Pakistan in a three-match Test series, starting at Headingley on Wednesday. The first Test holds special significance for Root as he has a chance to break Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record for most runs scored in home Tests. Here are further details.
Record-breaking opportunity
Root only behind Ponting
As per Cricinfo, Root has scored a total of 7,500 runs in 153 Test innings on home soil at a fine average of 56.97 (100s: 23, 50s: 38).
He needs just 79 more runs in the first Test to go past Ponting's record of 7,578 runs from 154 innings over his career.
The former Aussie skipper was brilliant Down Under as he averaged a stunning 56.97 in the continent.
Career milestones
12,000 international runs in England
Root is already England's leading run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs.
In international cricket across formats, Root has scored a whopping 11,834 runs in England at an average of 52.83.
He hence needs just another 166 runs at Leeds to become just the sixth batter to complete 12,000 international runs in one country.
No other Englishman has even 8,500 runs in this regard.
Home ground advantage
Most Test runs for England at Headingley
Root has played 11 Tests at Headingley, scoring a total of 763 runs across 19 innings of 11 Tests at an average of 44.88.
He needs just 135 runs in the first Test to go past Geoff Boycott's tally of 897 runs and become England's highest run-scorer at this venue.
The overall record for most Test runs in Leeds is held by former Australian batter Don Bradman with an impressive tally of 963 runs from six innings across four matches.
Feats
More records approaching for Root
Root owns a total of 1,487 runs from 18 Test matches against Pakistan at an average of 53.1 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
He is set to become the second England batter after Alastair Cook (1,719) to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan.
Root is also just three runs short of completing 19,500 First-Class runs.
His current tally reads 19,497 runs from 243 games at an average of just under 50.
Career stats
A look at Root's overall Test numbers
Overall, Root is the second-highest run-scorer in Tests with 14,114 runs at an average of 50.58 from 166 matches.
He has scored 41 centuries and 67 fifties in his career so far.
During his first stint as captain, Root led England in 64 Tests (now 65), winning 27 and losing 26 (now 27).
No other player has led England in 60-plus Tests.