Joe Root set to break this Ricky Ponting record (Tests) 

As per Cricinfo, Root has scored a total of 7,500 runs in 153 Test innings on home soil at a fine average of 56.97 (100s: 23, 50s: 38).

He needs just 79 more runs in the first Test to go past Ponting's record of 7,578 runs from 154 innings over his career.

The former Aussie skipper was brilliant Down Under as he averaged a stunning 56.97 in the continent.