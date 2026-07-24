Will Joe Root be reinstated as England's full-time Test captain? 

Root's return as Test captain will let Harry Brook, Stokes's vice-captain, continue his role as white-ball captain.

This will help Brook prepare for next year's 50-over World Cup and continue working with T20 and ODI coach Brendon McCullum.

The ECB is also considering appointing assistant coach Marcus Trescothick as interim Test coach against Pakistan, buying time to find a permanent replacement for McCullum.

The former batter was sacked as England's Test head coach following a recent 1-2 home series loss against New Zealand.