Inter close to signing former Manchester City defender John Stones
What's the story
John Stones, the England international and former Manchester City defender, is on the verge of joining Inter Milan. According to Sky Sports News, Stones has verbally agreed to a two-year deal with the Serie A side. His representatives are currently finalizing the terms of this transfer. A medical examination has been scheduled for Thursday this week as part of the process.
Transfer competition
Inter's pursuit of Stones amid competition
Inter intensified their pursuit of Stones after Juventus approached the England defender's camp over the weekend.
The player had also drawn interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea. Despite this, it appears that Inter are leading the race to sign him.
The club is also keeping an eye on Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, but a deal for him could be expensive.
Injury concerns
Concerns over Stones's fitness history
Despite his performance at the World Cup, there are concerns over Stones's fitness history.
The 32-year-old managed to play only 439 minutes in the Premier League last season due to injuries to his thigh, calf, and muscles.
He also played just 547 minutes in another injury-plagued season before that.
In fact, he never played more than 59% of the Premier League minutes in any of his 10 seasons at Manchester City.