Buttler has achieved the 4,500-run milestone in his 134th appearance (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Jos Buttler completes 4,500 runs in IPL: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:47 pm May 16, 202610:47 pm

What's the story

Jos Buttler has attained a new milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter has completed 4,500 runs in the cash-rich league. He got to the landmark with his 25th run against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the IPL 2026 season at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Notably, he is the 16th player to breach 4,500 IPL runs.