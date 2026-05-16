Jos Buttler completes 4,500 runs in IPL: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Jos Buttler has attained a new milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter has completed 4,500 runs in the cash-rich league. He got to the landmark with his 25th run against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 60 of the IPL 2026 season at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Notably, he is the 16th player to breach 4,500 IPL runs.
Numbers
A look at his IPL numbers
Having played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and now GT, Buttler achieved the 4,500-run milestone in his 134th appearance (132 innings). He averages over 39 and his strike rate is close to 150. He has hit 443 fours and 203 sixes. The Englishman owns 7 hundreds and 26 fifties in his IPL career.
Breakdown
Breaking down Buttler's IPL stats
In 24 matches for MI, Buttler scored 527 runs at 25.09. He hit one fifty (SR: 145.98). From 2018-24, Buttler played for RR. He ended up scoring 3,055 runs from 83 matches at 41.84. He slammed 7 tons and 18 fifties in RR colors (SR: 147.79), as per ESPNcricinfo. For GT, Buttler owns over 900 runs in 26 games at 44-plus (50s: 7).