The Hundred: Jos Buttler hammers his 104th half-century in T20s

Buttler slammed five fours and four sixes. He struck at 190.91.

With this knock, Buttler has raced to 14,725 runs from 519 matches (489 innings) at 35.31, as per Cricinfo.

He registered his 104th fifty in T20s (100s: 9). Buttler has now smoked 640 sixes.

In 28 Hundred matches, Buttler has 1,084 runs at 43.36. He hit his 10th fifty in the competition.