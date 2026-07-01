The Hundred: Jos Buttler hammers his 104th half-century in T20s
What's the story
Manchester Super Giants (MSG) scored 181/3 off 100 balls in the 10th match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2026. Jos Buttler led the show for his side, scoring a brilliant 63* off 53 balls against Sunrisers Leeds at Headingley, Leeds. Notably, this was his 2nd successive fifty in the competition. He hit 90 in the previous clash against Birmingham Phoenix. Here's more.
Information
Buttler shines for his side
Tim Seifert and Aiden Markram added 36 runs for the opening wicket. Buttler then joined Markram and they added a 39-run stand. Heinrich Klaasen joined Buttler in the middle and they powered MSG thereafter. Buttler remained unscathed on 63 to lead the show.
Runs
Buttler registers his 10th fifty in The Hundred
Buttler slammed five fours and four sixes. He struck at 190.91.
With this knock, Buttler has raced to 14,725 runs from 519 matches (489 innings) at 35.31, as per Cricinfo.
He registered his 104th fifty in T20s (100s: 9). Buttler has now smoked 640 sixes.
In 28 Hundred matches, Buttler has 1,084 runs at 43.36. He hit his 10th fifty in the competition.