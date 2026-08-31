Hazlewood raring to shine in ODIs after successful Test return

Hazlewood, who is likely to play "two out of three" matches in both ODI series, wants to maintain his intensity.

"I think still the best way forward for me is to play as much as I can [within] reason," Hazlewood told reporters at the launch of Play Cricket Week in Sydney.

The pacer added that once he is at that intensity, which we're all at now, it's about trying to maintain it as best we can.