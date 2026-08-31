Hazlewood raring to shine in ODIs after successful Test return
What's the story
Veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is eager to keep the momentum going after his successful comeback in the Test format. He was impressive in his first Test match against Bangladesh, taking seven wickets - including a six-fer. The pacer now has his sights set on the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe and South Africa as part of Australia's squad for both tours.
Game plan
Hazlewood's plans for the ODI series
Hazlewood, who is likely to play "two out of three" matches in both ODI series, wants to maintain his intensity.
"I think still the best way forward for me is to play as much as I can [within] reason," Hazlewood told reporters at the launch of Play Cricket Week in Sydney.
The pacer added that once he is at that intensity, which we're all at now, it's about trying to maintain it as best we can.
Fitness update
Hazlewood pleased with his physical condition
Hazlewood expressed satisfaction with his physical condition, saying he has done a lot of work in the last 10 weeks. He called it their last big training block before what's to come.
"I'm very pleased with where I'm at physically, [I've] done a lot of work, probably the 10 weeks leading into that series, it was probably our last big training block before what's to come. Very pleased to come out the other side pretty much unscathed."
Information
Hazlewood is a two-time ODI World Cup winner
Hazlewood last played an ODI in October 2025. The 35-year-old pacer was a part of Australia's ODI World Cup-winning campaigns in 2015 and 2023. He currently boasts 142 wickets across 96 games in the format at 27.66. His economy is a stunning 4.73 (5W: 3).
Squad selection
Changes expected in Australia's white-ball squads
Australia's white-ball squads will be different for the Zimbabwe and South Africa legs of the tour.
Pat Cummins, the official ODI captain, is only expected to be part of the latter.
The selectors may also get creative around the concurrent red-ball component of Australia A's tour to India, with a few players possibly being prioritized for that ahead of ODIs.
Test selection
Updates on Australia's Test squad for South Africa tour
Australia's Test squad for the South Africa tour will be announced early next week.
The focus is mainly on Marnus Labuschagne's position after his struggle against Bangladesh.
His inclusion in the ODI group could offer some clues about his future in the team.
Meanwhile, Michael Neser is confident of being fit for selection in the Test squad as he recovers from a calf injury sustained during training ahead of the Bangladesh series.