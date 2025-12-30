How English seamer Josh Tongue has fared in T20s: Stats

England seamer Josh Tongue earned his maiden T20I call-up on Tuesday, December 30. The 28-year-old has been named in England's provisional squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Tongue has been in fine form in the ongoing Ashes series. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Boxing Day Test. Have a look at his stats in T20 cricket.

Stats His stats in T20 cricket Tongue, a right-arm seamer who generates decent pace, made his T20 debut in the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast for Worcestershire. As of now, he has taken 29 wickets from 21 T20 encounters at an average of 19.03. While he has a bowling strike rate of 12.50, his economy rate is a tad higher (9.07). Tongue now eyes his T20I debut.

Information Over 20 wickets in Men's Hundred Tongue has made a mark in Men's Hundred, the 100-ball competition. In 11 games for Manchester Originals, he has taken 21 wickets at a remarkable average of 13.33. Notably, 14 of those wickets came in 2025.

Career A look at his career Despite being talented, Tongue's career has been marred by perpetual injuries. He missed the 2024 season due to a torn hamstring. The speedster has represented England in eight Tests, taking 43 wickets at an average of 26.81. His tally includes 3 fifers, the last of which came in England's win at MCG. His bowling strike rate in Tests reads 39.6.