Justin Greaves gets to his third Test century: Stats 

Career

A look at Greaves's stats

Greaves has raced to his third hundred across 16 Test matches. Overall, this was his fourth 50-plus score. He had made headlines with a historic 202* in the fourth innings of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand last year. Greaves has now raced past 800 runs at an average of 34-plus. This was his second ton in home Tests and a maiden one against the Lankans.