Justin Greaves gets to his third Test century: Stats
What's the story
A stunning hundred from Justin Greaves has put West Indies back in contention in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Greaves played a timely knock to bail his team out of trouble. His fifth-wicket partnership with fellow centurion Shai Hope helped the home team recover. Here we look at Greaves's performance and stats.
Knock
Greaves powers WI alongside Hope
The Lankans declared at a massive 549/9 batting first. In response, the Windies were struggling at 144/4 when Hope and Greaves came together. Both batters then put stellar batting displays and completed their respective tons. They added 242 runs for the fifth wicket before Hope departed for 112. Greaves continued to bat well and took WI past 400.
Career
A look at Greaves's stats
Greaves has raced to his third hundred across 16 Test matches. Overall, this was his fourth 50-plus score. He had made headlines with a historic 202* in the fourth innings of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand last year. Greaves has now raced past 800 runs at an average of 34-plus. This was his second ton in home Tests and a maiden one against the Lankans.
Partnership
Partnership sets new record for West Indies against Sri Lanka
Hope and Greaves's 242-run partnership is now the best fifth-wicket stand for West Indies against Sri Lanka in Tests. Interestingly, no other WI pair even has a 90-run stand in this regard. Overall, Hope and Greaves recorded the second-highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower against WI in Tests. The duo is only behind Roston Chase and Amir Jangoo's 401-run sixth-wicket partnership in the opener of the ongoing series.