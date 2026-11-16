We need to be more ruthless: Kagiso Rabada
What's the story
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has said his side needs to be "more ruthless" in their approach, especially with the older ball. The fast bowler's comments came after South Africa's disappointing performance against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the opening Test at the Wanderers. Despite Rabada's strong start, dismissing Mahfijul Islam off his first ball, South Africa struggled to maintain pressure and allow Bangladesh to build partnerships.
Match highlights
Bangladesh on top in Johannesburg
Rabada, who has taken 351 Test wickets in his career, dismissed Mahfijul Islam off the very first ball of the match.
However, despite once reeling at 22/3, South Africa struggled to maintain pressure on Bangladesh.
The visitors managed to score 327 runs for six wickets at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test match at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Batting concerns
We need to be more ruthless: Rabada
Rabada said, "We need to be more ruthless," when asked about South Africa's pressure context.
He also acknowledged that they have been guilty of putting themselves in positions where they have to fight back instead of capitalizing on early advantages.
"We'll just have a look in more detail and in more depth, why that keeps happening. This is the most sporty wicket that we've played on, and that can suit our type of bowling. We're just going to have to look at that."
Approach reflection
We have to adapt: Rabada
Rabada emphasized the need for his side to adapt and be more aggressive with the older ball.
He said, "We have to adapt if conditions are not fully in our favor."
The pacer also stressed that they will have to look at how they can be a bit more ruthless with that older ball.
Information
Rabada completes his fifer
After lunch, Rabada dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim, leaving Bangladesh at 121/5. However, Towhid Hridoy (137) and Litton Das (92*) led Bangladesh's recovery, guiding them to 327/6 by stumps. Rabada, who completed his 18th Test fifer, returned figures of 17-3-51-5 on Day 1.
Landmarks
Landmarks for Rabada
Rabada equaled Makhaya Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18).
Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for SA.
Earlier, Rabada became the fourth South African to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test match.
He joined Albert Vogler, Allan Donald, and Dale Steyn in this exclusive club.