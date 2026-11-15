Johannesburg Test: Hridoy-Litton stand leads Bangladesh's fightback against SA
What's the story
Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das put on a stunning sixth-wicket partnership of 206 runs to lift Bangladesh to a strong position on Day 1 of the opening Test against South Africa at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. The duo bolstered Bangladesh after Kagiso Rabada's early strikes had left the visitors reeling at 22/3 in the ninth over. Thanks to Hridoy's record ton, Bangladesh were 327/6 by stumps.
Strikes
Rabada strikes early
Rabada gave the Proteas an incredible start, dismissing Mahfijul Islam on the match's first ball.
In his second over, the fired-up Rabada removed Mominul Haque for a duck. The speedster also sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, leaving Bangladesh at 22/3.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who had held his fort, found a reliable partner in Hridoy. The two were unscathed at lunch, with Bangladesh improving to 91/3.
Knock
Tanzid departs for 67
In the final over before lunch, Tanzid Hasan reached his half-century off 79 balls.
He looked sturdy after the break too, but Rabada ended his stint. The Bangladesh opener departed for 67 off 108 balls (12 fours).
According to Cricinfo, Tanzid Hasan now has three 50-plus scores in Tests, including a ton.
In seven Tests (13 innings), the Bangladesh opener has raced to 365 runs at an average of 28.07.
Partnership
Hridoy, Litton frustrate SA
Rabada dismissed both Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in the same over, reducing Bangladesh to 121/5.
Then came the innings-defining 206-run stand between Litton and Hridoy, which frustrated the hosts.
The final session saw Hridoy bring up his second Test century off 194 balls in the 76th over.
Marco Jansen finally sent Hridoy back on the what was the day's final ball. The latter smashed 137 off 227 balls (14 fours and a six).
Meanwhile, Litton returned unbeaten on 92 (138) at stumps.
Record
Another record for Hridoy
Hridoy, playing his fourth Test match, continued his stunning run of form.
He recently set the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi player with an unbeaten 242 against West Indies just 10 days ago.
Hridoy is now the second Bangladeshi batter to score a century against South Africa in Tests. He joined Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored 137 against the Proteas in 2022.
Information
Record stand for Bangladesh
According to Cricinfo, Litton and Hridoy recorded the highest partnership by a Bangladesh pair against South Africa for any wicket. The previous highest was 138 between Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in Mirpur in 2024.
Bowling woes
Rabada equals Makhaya Ntini
Rabada, who rocked Bangladesh early, returned 17-3-51-5 on Day 1.
He took his 18th five-wicket haul in Tests, equaling Makhaya Ntini's record. Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for South Africa.
Rabada had earlier become the fourth player to complete 350 Test wickets for the Proteas.