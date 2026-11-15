Johannesburg Test: Hridoy-Litton stand leads Bangladesh's fightback against SA

In the final over before lunch, Tanzid Hasan reached his half-century off 79 balls.

He looked sturdy after the break too, but Rabada ended his stint. The Bangladesh opener departed for 67 off 108 balls (12 fours).

According to Cricinfo, Tanzid Hasan now has three 50-plus scores in Tests, including a ton.

In seven Tests (13 innings), the Bangladesh opener has raced to 365 runs at an average of 28.07.