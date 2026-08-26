SL vs IND: Kamindu Mendis slams his 7th Test half-century
What's the story
India are on the verge of winning the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The hosts ended Day 4 with a narrow lead of just 16 runs after being asked to follow-on. Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis put up a fight for Sri Lanka, but India's bowlers struck back late in the day. Sri Lanka are 229/6 in their 2nd outing at stumps on Day 2.
Resilience
Sooriyabandara, Kamindu put up a fight
Sooriyabandara, playing his second Test and first in the starting XI, forged a 58-run second-wicket stand with Kamil Mishara and a 115-run third-wicket partnership with Kamindu.
Notably, the partnership was broken in the 44th over with Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissing Kamindu.
He pulled Prasidh for a four and six to get to his half-century. However, Kamindu fell against the short-ball plan.
Sri Lanka were 178/3 with the batter's dismissal.
It was a compact 55-run knock off 92 balls from Kamindu's blade.
Earlier, Kamindu scored 32 in Sri Lanka's 1st innings score of 290.
Runs
Kamindu averages a handsome 53.65 in Tests
Kamindu hammered his 7th half-century for Sri Lanka in Tests. He also owns 5 hundreds.
With this knock of 55, his average reads a handsome 53.65.
Earlier on Day 3 of the match, Kamindu surpassed 1,500 runs.
He now owns 1,556 runs from 18 matches (32 innings).
As per Cricinfo, in nine home games (15 innings), Kamindu has scored 679 runs at 52.23. He owns 2 hundreds and 3 fifties.