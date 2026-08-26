SL vs IND: Kamindu Mendis slams his 7th Test half-century 

Sooriyabandara, playing his second Test and first in the starting XI, forged a 58-run second-wicket stand with Kamil Mishara and a 115-run third-wicket partnership with Kamindu.

Notably, the partnership was broken in the 44th over with Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissing Kamindu.

He pulled Prasidh for a four and six to get to his half-century. However, Kamindu fell against the short-ball plan.

Sri Lanka were 178/3 with the batter's dismissal.

It was a compact 55-run knock off 92 balls from Kamindu's blade.

Earlier, Kamindu scored 32 in Sri Lanka's 1st innings score of 290.