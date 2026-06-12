Kane Williamson retires from international cricket: Dissecting his stellar stats  

Elite club

Williamson was a part of this club

Williamson, who made his international debut in 2010, emerged as one of the most technically sound batters. He is a member of the critically acclaimed Fab Four, which also includes Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Steve Smith. He also led the Kiwis in all three formats from 2016 to 2024, where they made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.