'Continuing wouldn't be right': Williamson reflects on his international retirement
What's the story
New Zealand's legendary batsman, Kane Williamson, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old's decision marks the end of a stellar 16-year-long career during which he played 378 matches and set numerous batting records. He is New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer with an impressive tally of 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries. Reflecting on his decision, Williamson stated he is fortunate to end his career on his own terms.
Retirement reflections
'Right time to step away,' says Williamson
In his farewell message, Williamson said, "I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time." He added that he always had a strong drive for international cricket and takes pride in having given his all in every match. "Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he said.
Cultural legacy
Coach Rob Walter lauds Williamson
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter praised Williamson as a "very special player and person." He said, "His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it's what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy." Walter added that Williamson's impact on the culture and standards of the team will remain embedded in its DNA.
Captaincy accolades
Williamson's success as captain
Williamson captained New Zealand in all three formats from 2016 to 2024, a period that saw the team reach two ICC World Cup finals and three semi-finals. He also led the BLACKCAPS to victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021. His captaincy record includes 22 wins from 40 Tests, making him one of New Zealand's most successful cricketing leaders.
Stats
Most international runs for NZ
As per ESPNcricinfo, the 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs at an average of 48.12. In Test cricket, he racked up 9,515 runs from 110 Tests at an average of 54.06. Coming to his ODI stats, the right-handed batter scored 7,256 runs across 175 games at an average of 48.69. He also smashed 2,575 runs from 90 T20I innings at an average of 33.44.
Twitter Post
Here's what Williamson stated!
"It's a team I love and it's so dear to my heart"— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 12, 2026
Thank you for the memories, Kane 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/u1qBOMEfzy