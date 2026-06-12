'Continuing wouldn't be right': Williamson reflects on his international retirement

Retirement reflections

'Right time to step away,' says Williamson

In his farewell message, Williamson said, "I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time." He added that he always had a strong drive for international cricket and takes pride in having given his all in every match. "Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he said.