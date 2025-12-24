Padikkal smashed 147 runs for Karnataka (Image Source: X/@devdpd07)

VHT, Karnataka register 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:44 pm Dec 24, 202505:44 pm

What's the story

The Karnataka cricket team has made history. They have registered the 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket. Karnataka were set a record target of 413 runs by Jharkhand in Round 1 of their Elite Group A clash in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt Padikkal led the way for Karnataka in the chase as they won by 5 wickets.