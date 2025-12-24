VHT, Karnataka register 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket: Stats
What's the story
The Karnataka cricket team has made history. They have registered the 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket. Karnataka were set a record target of 413 runs by Jharkhand in Round 1 of their Elite Group A clash in the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt Padikkal led the way for Karnataka in the chase as they won by 5 wickets.
Do you know?
Highest chase in VHT, 2nd-highest in List A cricket
Karnataka have now posted the highest run chase ever in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the 2nd-highest run-chase ever in the history of List A cricket, only behind South Africa's epic chase of 435 against Australia in 2006.
Record
Highest chases in List A cricket
As mentioned, Karnataka now own the 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket. Highest chases in List A cricket: South Africa - 435 vs Australia - Johannesburg (2006) Karnataka - 413 vs Jharkhand - Ahmedabad (2025) Queensland - 399 vs Tasmania - North Sydney (2014) Karachi - 392 vs Sialkot - Sialkot (2004) Middlesex - 388 vs Durham - Chester-le-Street (2025)
Summary
How did the Jharkhand vs Karnataka match pan out?
A 33-ball century from Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan helped Jharkhand score 412/9 in 50 overs. The likes of Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra scored blazing fifties as well. For Karnataka, Abhilash Shetty managed 4/72 from 10 overs. In response, Karnataka chased down the 413-run target with 15 balls left to spare. Padikkal smashed 147 runs with skipper Mayank Agarwal hammering 54.