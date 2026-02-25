Ranji Trophy final: Determined J&K continue to torment Karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have put Karnataka on the back foot in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at Hubli Cricket Ground. At stumps on Day 2, J&K were at a commanding position with their score reading 527/6. Half-centuries from skipper Paras Dogra, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Sahil Lotra headlined the proceedings on the second day. Here are further details.

Bowling woes Karnataka finally break the shackles J&K resumed at their overnight score of 284/2. Karnataka started the day with a new ball, but it didn't pay off as they expected. Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled four maiden overs in the first spell without any success. However, Prasidh Krishna broke the partnership by dismissing Abdul Samad for 61, while centurion Shubham Pundir (121) was dismissed by Vidyadhar Patil in quick succession. This gave Karnataka a glimmer of hope after a long wait for wickets.

Stubborn stand Dogra and Wadhawan add crucial runs for J&K However, Dogra and Wadhawan ruined Karnataka's plans with a 110-run partnership for the fifth wicket, taking J&K past the 400-run mark. Despite surviving a stumping chance, Wadhawan was dismissed shortly after as he edged a delivery to KL Rahul. Both batters were dismissed for 70. However, Lotra ended the day unbeaten on 57 as Abid Mushtaq (20*) complemented him well. Notably, the last hour of the day was marred by bad light and rain.

Bowling struggles What next for the bowlers? As the day wore on, Karnataka's bowlers struggled to contain J&K's lower order. Three of their five frontline bowlers - Patil, Gopal, and Shetty - have already given away over 100 runs each. However, the early end of play due to bad light and rain will give Karnataka a chance to attack J&K's lower order with more aggression on Thursday. They still have 31 overs left before they can get a third new ball.

Bowlers Three wickets for Prasidh Prasidh Krishna, who claimed both the fallen wickets on Day 1, struck once on the second day to finish with 3/90 from 29 overs. Patil, Gopal, and Shetty claimed one wicket each as Vyshak is still searching for his first scalp of the game. All these five bowlers have delivered at least 29 overs.

Dogra Sixth 50-plus score of the season for Dogra Dogra's 70 off 166 balls was laced with eight fours. This was his fourth fifty across 15 innings this season, as he also owns a couple of hundreds. His season tally now reads 621 runs at 44.35. Overall, in First-Class cricket, the 41-year-old Dogra has raced to 1,0587 runs from 153 matches at 48-plus. This tally now includes 37 fifties and 34 tons. Earlier in the season, Dogra became the second player to complete 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history.

Wadhawan A look at Wadhawan's numbers Wadhawan smashed nine fours in his 109-ball 70. The keeper-batter has completed 474 runs from 13 innings this season at 36.46. This was his second fifty (100: 1). The 24-year-old Wadhwan has taken his FC tally to 890 runs from 16 matches at 38-plus. He now boasts six fifties and a hundred.