Keshav Maharaj claims his 2nd four-fer versus Australia (ODIs): Stats

Maharaj broke a solid 90-run opening stand by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the 10th over of Australia's innings.

Marsh fell for a well made 60-run knock off 36 balls.

In the 26th over of Australia's innings, Maharaj dismissed Cameron Green (5). Australia were 176/5 with Green's dismissal.

And soon the side became 188/6 with Maharaj getting Jack Edwards in the 30th over.

Maharaj handed his side victory by dismissing Adam Zampa in the 42nd over.