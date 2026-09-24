Keshav Maharaj claims his 2nd four-fer versus Australia (ODIs): Stats
What's the story
South Africa took a commanding lead in the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches against Australia. The Proteas won the match by 67 runs at Durban, with Matthew Breetzke and Keshav Maharaj being the star performers. Breetzke scored his second career ODI century, while Maharaj was instrumental with his bowling, taking four wickets for just 20 runs. Australia perished for 230 while chasing a target of 298 at the Kingsmead, Durban.
Bowling
Maharaj shines with four scalps
Maharaj broke a solid 90-run opening stand by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the 10th over of Australia's innings.
Marsh fell for a well made 60-run knock off 36 balls.
In the 26th over of Australia's innings, Maharaj dismissed Cameron Green (5). Australia were 176/5 with Green's dismissal.
And soon the side became 188/6 with Maharaj getting Jack Edwards in the 30th over.
Maharaj handed his side victory by dismissing Adam Zampa in the 42nd over.
Wickets
Maharaj claims his 4th four-fer in ODIs
Maharaj bowled 9.2 overs and clocked 4/20. He also delivered 2 maidens.
With this spell, he has amassed 77 scalps from 57 ODIs at an average of 29.76.
He picked up his 4th four-fer in ODIs (5w: 1).
In 13 matches against Australia, Maharaj has bagged 22 scalps at 22.04, as per Cricinfo.
He picked up his 2nd four-fer versus Australia (5w: 1).
Overall, Maharaj now owns nine four-fers in List A cricket. From 156 matches, he owns 209 wickets at 28.79.
Records
Maharaj enters record books
As per Cricbuzz, the 22 wickets by Maharaj is the joint-most by a South African spinner against Australia in ODIs along with Pat Symcox (22).
As mentioned, Maharaj claimed his 4th 4-wicket hauls in ODIs - the second-most for a South Africa spinner after Imran Tahir (7).
Maharaj's 4/20 is the second-best ODI figures by a South African spinner against Australia at home, behind Nicky Boje's 5/12 in Cape Town in 2002.