South Africa overcome Australia in Durban ODI: Report and stats

Despite losing Aiden Markram to personal reasons, South Africa shuffled their batting order, with Tony de Zorzi opening alongside Quinton de Kock.

De Zorzi failed to capitalize on his twin 70s from Namibia and was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Temba Bavuma was also in early but survived an lbw review.

De Kock hit the first six of the innings off Hazlewood but fell prey to Nathan Ellis's delivery.

South Africa were 29/2 in the 8th over of their innings.