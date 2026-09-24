South Africa overcome Australia in Durban ODI: Report and stats
What's the story
In the opening match of their home international season in Durban, South Africa posted a challenging total of 297/8 versus Australia on Thursday. Matthew Breetzke, who became the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket after just 14 innings, scored his second career century. He was ably supported by Marco Jansen in a sixth-wicket partnership that transformed South Africa's innings from a precarious 168 for five to a defendable total. In response, visitors Australia fell short of the 298-run target.
Innings shift
A shaky start for South Africa
Despite losing Aiden Markram to personal reasons, South Africa shuffled their batting order, with Tony de Zorzi opening alongside Quinton de Kock.
De Zorzi failed to capitalize on his twin 70s from Namibia and was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.
Temba Bavuma was also in early but survived an lbw review.
De Kock hit the first six of the innings off Hazlewood but fell prey to Nathan Ellis's delivery.
South Africa were 29/2 in the 8th over of their innings.
Match dynamics
Breetzke adds valuable stands alongside Bavuma, Rickelton and Miller
Bavuma played a decent hand for his side and scored a 48-ball 30.
He was part of a 54-run stand alongside Breetzke for the 3rd wicket before being out to spinner Adam Zampa.
After Bavuma departed, Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton formed a 42-run stand before David Miller walked in.
Breetzke and Miller then stitched a 43-run stand for the fifth wicket.
South Africa were 168/5 with Miller's dismissal in the 34th over.
Standout performance
Breetzke and Jansen's partnership helps South Africa
Breetzke and Jansen's 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket was instrumental in South Africa's innings.
The duo came together when the team was struggling at 168 for five in the 34th over.
Their stand not only steadied the ship but also propelled South Africa to a total they believed they could defend.
Breetzke perished in the 48th over, getting run out whereas Jansen also was sent back in the 49th over.
Notably, South Africa scored 54 runs in the last 5 overs.
AUS
How did the Aussie bowlers fare?
Mitchell Starc bowled 10 overs and clocked 0/60.
Hazlewood was brilliant. He managed 1/50 from 10 overs (2 maidens).
Ellis was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. He managed 3/57 from 10 overs.
Jack Edwards bowled his 10 overs and clocked 0/57.
Zampa picked 2/50 from 7 overs. Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw went wicketless in a combined three overs.
Hundred
2nd ODI hundred for Breetzke
Breetzke departed for 112 off 106 balls (14 fours and 2 sixes).
Breetzke clocked his second ODI century. He also has six half-centuries.
The Proteas middle-order batter, who made his ODI debut last year, now has 822 runs from 15 matches (14 innings) at a remarkable average of 63.23.
He averages a brilliant 85.66 against Australia, scoring 257 runs from three games (SR: 107.08). This tally includes three 50-plus scores, including a ton, as per Cricinfo.
Jansen
Jansen clocks his third half-century in ODIs
Jansen fell to Ellis for 75 off 59 balls. He smashed 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Apart from delivering impactful spells with a decent pace, Jansen has been an effective lower-order batter for South Africa.
According to Cricinfo, this was his third half-century in ODIs.
In 33 ODIs (28 innings), the southpaw has amassed 628 runs at an average of 27.3.
His tally includes a strike rate of 113.97. All his List A fifties have come in ODIs.
Ellis
Ellis races to 40 ODI scalps
Ellis, whose stocks have risen in white-ball cricket, now has 40 wickets from 26 ODIs at an average of 28.4. His economy rate reads 5.21.
Notably, 22 of his career wickets have come this year, the third-most in 2026.
In just nine ODIs, he averages an incredible 16.22. No other Australian has even 10 ODI wickets in 2026.
Ellis has amassed 75 wickets from 48 List A games at an average of under 27.
Information
Zampa becomes 6th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs
Zampa became the 6th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs. He surpassed Craig McDermott, who ended up picking 203 ODI scalps in his career at 24.71. Zampa now owns 205 scalps at 29.40.
Chase
Australia fall for 230
Chasing a target of 298 runs, Mitchell Marsh and his fellow opening partner Travis Head handed Australia a strong start.
Marsh dictated the show in a 90-run stand before perishing in the 10th over.
Connolly walked in next and added 39 runs alomgside Head for the 2nd wicket.
Australia lost steam thereafter with the Proteas unit picking regular wickets.
Renshaw fought with the bat and scored 44 runs but that was it as the Aussies perished for 230.
Marsh
Mitchell Marsh registers his 22nd half-century in ODIs
Marsh's 60 off 36 balls had five fours and six sixes. Marsh raced to 3,255 runs from 103 ODIs at 37.41. He clocked his 22nd fifty (100s: 4).
Versus the Proteas, Marsh owns 860 runs from 29 ODIs at 33.07, as per Cricinfo.
He clobbered his 6th fifty against South Africa (100s: 1).
Meanwhile, Marsh also slammed his 13th fifty in away ODIs (home of opposition).
He owns 1,633 runs from 55 matches at 34.02.
AUS
Key numbers for Head, Connolly and Renshaw
Head scored 36 runs for the Aussies upfront. He now owns 3,165 runs from 83 ODIs at 43.35.
Connolly made his presence felt with a knock of 38 from 42 balls. He hit a six and five fours.
In 16 ODIs, he has amassed 469 runs at 42.63. His strike rate is 90.01.
Lastly, Renshaw's 44 came off 49 balls. He slammed six fours.
From 13 ODIs, Renshaw owns 389 runs at an average of 32.41.
Maharaj
Maharaj floors Australia with a four-fer
Maharaj bowled 9.2 overs and clocked 4/20. He also delivered 2 maidens.
With this spell, he has amassed 77 scalps from 57 ODIs at an average of 29.76.
He picked up his 4th four-fer in ODIs (5w: 1).
In 13 matches against Australia, Maharaj has bagged 22 scalps at 22.04.
He picked up his 2nd four-fer versus Australia (5w: 1).
Overall, Maharaj now owns nine four-fers in List A cricket. From 156 matches, he owns 209 wickets at 28.79.
Information
How did the other SA bowlers fare?
Jansen picked 1/64 from 7 overs. Gerald Coetzee bowled 8 overs and claimed 1/40 (1 maiden). Corbin Bosch delivered 2 wickets from 9 overs and conceded 67 runs. Bjorn Fortuin bowled 8 overs and clocked 2/34.
Records
Maharaj enters record books
As per Cricbuzz, the 22 wickets by Maharaj is the joint-most by a South African spinner against Australia in ODIs along with Pat Symcox (22).
As mentioned, Maharaj claimed his 4th 4-wicket hauls in ODIs - the second-most for a South Africa spinner after Imran Tahir (7).
Maharaj's 4/20 is the second-best ODI figures by a South African spinner against Australia at home, behind Nicky Boje's 5/12 in Cape Town in 2002.