India vs Brazil, football: Presenting key details of the contest
What's the story
The Indian national football team is all set to take on five-time world champions Brazil in a historic international friendly match. The game will take place at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, October 3, at 7:30pm IST. This is the first time India's senior men's team will face Brazil in an international match. Here we decode the key details.
Match significance
India to face Brazil, ranked 5th in the world
The upcoming clash with Brazil will be India's toughest challenge since the FIFA Men's World Ranking was introduced.
Currently ranked fifth in the world, Brazil's ranking is higher than the ninth position held by Russia in 1995 and Japan in 1998 when India last faced teams of such high caliber.
Team form
Form of both sides
India come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Panama, ranked 44th in the world. Ryan Williams scored for India in that match.
On the other hand, Brazil are unbeaten since their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a round-of-16 defeat to Norway.
Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have won 11, drawn four, and lost four of their last 19 matches.
Team composition
Brazil's squad for the friendly includes Vinicius Junior, Marquinhos
Brazil's squad for the friendly includes stars like Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, and Marquinhos. However, they will be without Raphinha due to a thigh injury.
This match will mark Brazil's first senior men's national team appearance in India.
The country has a long association with Indian football, dating back to legendary Brazilian player Pele's visit in 1977.
Broadcast details
How to watch the match?
The India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels from 7:30pm IST for television viewers.
For those who prefer online streaming, the match will be available on the Sony LIV website and app.
This is a great opportunity for football fans in India to witness this historic encounter between two national teams.