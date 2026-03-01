IPL 2026: Key Sunrisers Hyderabad players to watch out for

One-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner and two-time runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be aiming to flex their muscles in the upcoming 2026 season. SRH have a formiddable squad to light up the tournament, starting March 28. Ishan Kishan is set to lead the side for the first few games as Pat Cummins recovers from an injury. We decode the key players of SRH.

#1 Abhishek Sharma will be a key asset atop Across 77 IPL matches, Abhishek Sharma has scored 1,816 runs in 73 innings at an average of 27.10. 1,753 runs of his runs have come for SRH at an average of 26.56 and a strike rate of 162.16. Abhishek has clocked 96 sixes for SRH in IPL. He could become the second batter after David Warner to complete a century of sixes.

#2 Ishan Kishan has been in a solid run of form Kishan enjoyed a defining Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 for Jharkhand. Thereafter, he made amends after being drafted into the Indian side. He helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup. Kishan is two shy of 3,000 IPL runs (2,998). He averages 29.10 and owns a strike rate of 137.64. He has hammered 288 fours and 134 sixes in the premier competition.

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#3 Heinrich Klaasen's raw power can aid SRH Heinrich Klaasen is known for his raw power and eye for the big shots. The middle order wicketkeeper batter hit 25 sixes in IPL 2025, having amassed 487 runs at 44.27 (SR: 172.69). In the IPL, Klaasen has amassed 1,480 runs from 49 matches at 169.72. He owns 89 sixes. Overall in T20s, the former South African batter has smoked 341 sixes.

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