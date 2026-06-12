Kieran Trippier considering Wolves exit after Rob Edwards's sacking: Details

Legend's perspective

Wolves legend Steve Bull reacts to Edwards's exit

Wolves legend Steve Bull has expressed his shock at Edwards's dismissal, calling it a "no-win situation." He said, "It's a shock to me because I thought last year when he first came in, he was onto a no-win situation," adding that football can be cruel sometimes. Despite the unexpected change, Bull remains hopeful for his former club's future under potential new manager Cesar Peixoto of Gil Vicente.