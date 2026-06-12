Kieran Trippier considering Wolves exit after Rob Edwards's sacking: Details
What's the story
Kieran Trippier, 35, is contemplating terminating his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) after the abrupt dismissal of head coach Rob Edwards. The news of Edwards's sacking on Thursday morning shocked Trippier and left him feeling betrayed by the club, as per Sky Sports News. He had agreed to join Wolves last week, largely due to Edwards's presence at the helm. Here are further details.
Unexpected exit
Coach's dismissal raises eyebrows
The news of Edwards's dismissal came as a shock to everyone, including the coach himself. He learned about his exit from a family member rather than through official club communication. This lack of direct communication has left both Trippier and Edwards feeling blindsided by the club's decision.
Contract considerations
Trippier cancels holiday for Wolves move
Trippier had canceled his holiday to complete a medical and sign with Wolves this week. The defender had chosen the club over several others, largely due to Edwards's desire to bring him and striker Raul Jimenez on board. Although he has signed a pre-contract that takes effect on July 1 when his Newcastle contract ends, Trippier is now weighing his options amid these coaching changes.
Legend's perspective
Wolves legend Steve Bull reacts to Edwards's exit
Wolves legend Steve Bull has expressed his shock at Edwards's dismissal, calling it a "no-win situation." He said, "It's a shock to me because I thought last year when he first came in, he was onto a no-win situation," adding that football can be cruel sometimes. Despite the unexpected change, Bull remains hopeful for his former club's future under potential new manager Cesar Peixoto of Gil Vicente.
Numbers
A look at the player's club career
Trippier made 160 appearances for Newcastle United and scored 4 goals. 118 of his appearances for the Magpies came in the Premier League. Before that, he played for Atletico Madrid, making 86 appearances. Trippier also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, appearing in 114 and 185 matches for the duo respectively. He also made 44 appearances for Barnsley while on loan in 2009-10 and 2010-11.