Ajinkya Rahane, who captained KKR in IPL 2026, has retired from Indian cricket. This leaves a major leadership gap.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy are among the marquee players retained by KKR from their previous squad. Each of them has been retained for ₹12 crore.

Cameron Green, who scored 322 runs at a strike rate of 145.70 and took seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.63 last season, has also been retained for ₹25.20 crore.