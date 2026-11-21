IPL 2027 auction: How KKR can utilize ₹41.65 crore
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up for the IPL 2027 mini-auction with a whopping ₹41.65 crore in their kitty. The franchise has released 12 players, leaving them with eight vacant slots to fill. This is among the most extensive overhauls by any team at the retention deadline. The team finished seventh in IPL 2026, winning just six out of their 14 matches. They are also without a captain at the moment.
Team dynamics
Major leadership gap as Rahane gets the boot
Ajinkya Rahane, who captained KKR in IPL 2026, has retired from Indian cricket. This leaves a major leadership gap.
Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy are among the marquee players retained by KKR from their previous squad. Each of them has been retained for ₹12 crore.
Cameron Green, who scored 322 runs at a strike rate of 145.70 and took seven wickets at an economy rate of 10.63 last season, has also been retained for ₹25.20 crore.
Squad
Players retained and released by KKR
Players retained: Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Prashant Solanki, Kartik Tyagi, Anukul Roy, and Tim Seifert.
Players released: Ajinkya Rahane, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Luvinith Sisodia, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, and Umran Malik.
Batting
Captain and batter
KKR's biggest priority at the auction will be finding a new captain and strengthening their top order.
With Rahane's departure, the franchise needs an experienced batter who can take responsibility at the top.
The availability of Indian and overseas options will determine their strategy, but investing in a dependable top-order batter should be among their first moves.
Otherwise, Rinku Singh is a potential captain.
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Impactful all-rounder
Despite retaining Green, KKR need additional batting depth and all-round options. Green gives the team flexibility, but his workload and availability will remain important considerations. The franchise could look for an Indian middle-order batter who can support Rinku and Ramandeep Singh.
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Room to be flexible
With ₹41.65 crore available and eight slots to fill, KKR have considerable flexibility at the auction. They can pursue a marquee signing while keeping sufficient funds for specialist bowlers and backups. However, spending heavily on one or two players could leave gaps.