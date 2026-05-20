Sunil Narine weaves his magic versus MI at Eden Gardens

Bowling brilliance

Narine shows his class

Narine was introduced in the 8th over of MI's innings and he conceded three runs with the over producing 7 (4 leg byes). He kept Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma quiet in the 10th over. Varma did hit Narine for a six in the bowler's third over but the magician fought back with 4 successive dot balls. Brought back in the 16th over, Narine conceded a single and then dismissed Pandya with the ball turning in sharply and castling the batter. Narine finished with 4 dot balls thereafter.