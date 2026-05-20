Sunil Narine weaves his magic versus MI at Eden Gardens
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine shone against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 65 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. Narine was superb for KKR on a slightly damp Eden Gardens surface. Narine bowled 4 overs and clocked figures worth 1/13 as the MI batters struggled to find their rhythm. It was a mature display with the ball from the veteran mystery spinner.
Bowling brilliance
Narine shows his class
Narine was introduced in the 8th over of MI's innings and he conceded three runs with the over producing 7 (4 leg byes). He kept Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma quiet in the 10th over. Varma did hit Narine for a six in the bowler's third over but the magician fought back with 4 successive dot balls. Brought back in the 16th over, Narine conceded a single and then dismissed Pandya with the ball turning in sharply and castling the batter. Narine finished with 4 dot balls thereafter.
Information
16 dot balls in his 4-over spell
Narine bowled 16 dot balls in his 4-over spell against MI. His economy rate was a stunning 3.20. He gave away a solitary six. When Narine finished his spell, MI were 95/6 after 16 overs.
Numbers
Breaking down Narine's bowling stats in IPL
In 12 IPL games this season, Narine has claimed 14 wickets at 21.50. His economy rate is a sound 6.40. Overall in the tournament, he has raced to 206 wickets at 25.35 from 201 games. His economy rate is 6.77. As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine now owns 78 IPL scalps from 71 matches at 22.28. His economy rate is 6.49. In 26 IPL games versus MI, Narine has picked 28 wickets at 24.35.