'Difficult to play': Rahul lauds Manav Suthar's exploits versus SL 

Rahul explained how Suthar uses "the same actions, the same angles," without altering his arm speed.

He can bowl slower or quicker with the same arm speed, creating subtle variations that are hard to read.

Rahul also noted how Suthar used the wind well in Galle, making the ball drift and straighten or come in.

"So that's something that he's always done," he said of the spinner's consistency and skillfulness on field.