'Difficult to play': Rahul lauds Manav Suthar's exploits versus SL
What's the story
KL Rahul has praised spinner Manav Suthar for his exceptional bowling in the first Test against Sri Lanka. After India's 165-run victory in Galle, Rahul spoke highly of Suthar's "Just very subtle variations," and "I think he's very consistent." He said these qualities make the left-arm spinner difficult to play against. Suthar was instrumental in India's win, taking a match haul of 10/131, including impressive figures of 6/55 in the second innings.
Bowling prowess
Rahul explains Suthar's unique bowling skill
Rahul explained how Suthar uses "the same actions, the same angles," without altering his arm speed.
He can bowl slower or quicker with the same arm speed, creating subtle variations that are hard to read.
Rahul also noted how Suthar used the wind well in Galle, making the ball drift and straighten or come in.
"So that's something that he's always done," he said of the spinner's consistency and skillfulness on field.
Key attributes
Rahul acknowledges spinner's special skills
Rahul stressed that Suthar's pace and consistency are his biggest assets.
"His greatest thing is his pace that he bowls at and his consistency to always challenge all modes of dismissal," he said.
Rahul also acknowledged the special skill Suthar has, which can lead to LBW or caught behind dismissals with a little turn.
"He possesses that, and hopefully he keeps getting better and does well for India," Rahul added.
Match highlights
Rahul reveals how Padikkal saved him
On Day 4, Rahul was given out LBW to Prabath Jayasuriya but was saved by Devdutt Padikkal, who convinced him to review the decision.
Hawk-Eye showed the ball missing the stumps, giving Rahul a reprieve. The opener recorded scores worth 82 and 35 in the game.
Reflecting on this moment after India's victory, Rahul first praised Padikkal's 167 as one of the defining moments of the Test match.
"The way he batted, the tempo that he batted with, and to go on and get a big 100 in the first innings really set up the game for us," said Rahul.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Padikkal scored an impressive 167 in India's first innings, helping the team post a total of 462/10.
Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) made fifties.
Being reduced to 90/5 in response, Sri Lanka avoided a follow-on by posting 284/10.
Centurion Sonal Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwella (80) bolstered the Lankans.
As the visitors were bowled out for 193 in their second outing, the Lankans were set a 372-run target.
They could only manage 206/10 despite Dinusha's 84.