Kohli, Rohit set to return for ODIs in Australia: Details
What's the story
Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to make their international comebacks. The two star figures, who have not appeared in India colors since the ICC Champions Trophy, will be part of the one-day squad for an upcoming three-match series in Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the team on Saturday (October 5), as per Cricbuzz.
Long hiatus
Kohli, Rohit last featured in Champions Trophy
Kohli and Rohit have not played for India since the Champions Trophy. The two players had announced their T20I retirements after India's successful T20 World Cup campaign in 2024. They also recently confirmed their retirement from Test cricket, leaving Shubman Gill to lead a relatively inexperienced batting unit in England and the ongoing Test series against the West Indies.
Tour details
India's tour of Australia 2025
India's tour of Australia is scheduled for October-November, starting with the ODI series. The matches will be played on October 19 (Perth), October 23 (Adelaide), and October 25 (Sydney). After the ODIs, a five-match T20I series will be held from October 29 to November 8. The T20I squad is also expected to be announced along with the ODI squad.