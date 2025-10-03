Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI side (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Kohli, Rohit set to return for ODIs in Australia: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:49 pm Oct 03, 202507:49 pm

Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to make their international comebacks. The two star figures, who have not appeared in India colors since the ICC Champions Trophy, will be part of the one-day squad for an upcoming three-match series in Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the team on Saturday (October 5), as per Cricbuzz.