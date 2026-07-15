Who will open if Shubman Gill misses out? Srikkanth suggests

The gap between the first and second ODIs is just a day, which could mean that Gill may not be fit to play in Cardiff.

If that happens, Srikkanth wants Ishan Kishan to replace him.

However, he also said that KL Rahul should open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

"Ishan Kishan is the obvious replacement for Gill," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, while adding, "I will bring Kishan in for Gill but open with KL Rahul."