Who will open if Shubman Gill misses out? Srikkanth suggests
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth has suggested how the team could line up if skipper Shubman Gill misses the second ODI against England on Thursday. The match will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. In the first ODI at Edgbaston, Gill played a brilliant innings of 80 off 75 balls while chasing a target of 259 runs for India. However, he had to retire hurt after clutching his right leg.
Replacement proposal
What will India's batting order look like?
The gap between the first and second ODIs is just a day, which could mean that Gill may not be fit to play in Cardiff.
If that happens, Srikkanth wants Ishan Kishan to replace him.
However, he also said that KL Rahul should open the batting with Rohit Sharma.
"Ishan Kishan is the obvious replacement for Gill," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, while adding, "I will bring Kishan in for Gill but open with KL Rahul."
Squad strategy
Jaiswal's absence from squad unfortunate: Srikkanth
Srikkanth also lamented the absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal from the squad despite his recent form.
Notably, Jaiswal scored two tons in his last three ODIs.
He said, "It is unfortunate that Jaiswal isn't in the squad despite scoring two centuries in his last three ODI innings."
The former chief selector also suggested that India should start rotating certain players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill who are certain to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Rotation importance
Rotate players, says Srikkanth
Srikkanth stressed on the need to test other players too, saying, "They should narrow it down to a group of 20 or 22 and rotate between those."
He added that Kohli is a certainty despite playing only one format and can be rested occasionally.
However, he emphasized that India has no chance in the 2027 World Cup without him.
Information
Next games at Sophia Gardens and Lord's
After losing the T20I leg 4-0, India lead the three-match 1-0, winning at Edgbaston by four wickets. The following games are at Sophia Gardens (July 16) and Lord's (July 19).