What is Krunal Pandya's IPL record against Sunrisers Hyderabad? 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match will be played on March 28 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Veteran RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya, the Player of the Match in the 2025 IPL final, is among the players to watch out for. On this note, let's dissect his stats against the Orange Army.

Batting record 261 runs at a strike rate of 149.14 According to ESPNcricinfo, Krunal has played 16 matches against the Sunrisers. He has fared decently with the bat, scoring 261 runs at an average of 23.72. His strike rate of 149.14 is indeed impressive as the southpaw has hammered 13 sixes against the opposition. The former Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder has 49* as his best score against SRH.

Wickets 12 wickets at an economy of 7.58 With his left-arm spin, Krunal has claimed 12 wickets against SRH at a decent average of 24.75. He owns an impressive economy rate of 7.58 in this regard. The spinner clocked match-winning figures worth 3/18 from his four overs in an IPL 2023 game against SRH. Krunal, who was representing LSG that season, earned the Player-of-the-Match award.

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