What is Krunal Pandya's IPL record against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match will be played on March 28 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Veteran RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya, the Player of the Match in the 2025 IPL final, is among the players to watch out for. On this note, let's dissect his stats against the Orange Army.
Batting record
261 runs at a strike rate of 149.14
According to ESPNcricinfo, Krunal has played 16 matches against the Sunrisers. He has fared decently with the bat, scoring 261 runs at an average of 23.72. His strike rate of 149.14 is indeed impressive as the southpaw has hammered 13 sixes against the opposition. The former Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder has 49* as his best score against SRH.
Wickets
12 wickets at an economy of 7.58
With his left-arm spin, Krunal has claimed 12 wickets against SRH at a decent average of 24.75. He owns an impressive economy rate of 7.58 in this regard. The spinner clocked match-winning figures worth 3/18 from his four overs in an IPL 2023 game against SRH. Krunal, who was representing LSG that season, earned the Player-of-the-Match award.
Career
Here are his IPL stats
Coming to Krunal's overall IPL numbers, he has scored 1,756 runs from 142 matches at an average of 22.22. His tally includes two fifties, and a strike rate of 132.42. With the ball, he has claimed 93 wickets at a fine economy rate of 7.46. Meanwhile, the veteran was instrumental to RCB's maiden IPL title triumph last season. Across 15 games, he claimed 17 wickets at an economy of 8.23, besides playing a 73*-run knock.