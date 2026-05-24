Kuldeep Yadav races to 250 wickets in T20s: Key stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has raced to 250 wickets in T20 cricket. Kuldeep reached the landmark in Match 70 of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The 31-year-old has been among the few left-arm wrist-spinners still making their mark in the format. Notably, Kuldeep has an incredible average of 13.74 in T20Is. Here are the key stats.

Numbers A look at his numbers Kuldeep, who made his T20 debut over a decade ago (2014), touched the 250-wicket mark in his 201st game. Bowling in 195 innings, the Indian spinner has an average of under 22 and a sub-8 economy rate. His tally includes 11 hauls of four-plus wickets (3 fifers). Kuldeep has 95 wickets from 54 T20Is at 13.74 for Team India.

IPL His IPL journey Kuldeep made his IPL debut in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise he represented for four more seasons. Overall, he took 40 IPL wickets for KKR at 30.90. After missing IPL 2021 due to a knee injury, Kuldeep was signed by DC. In 65 matches for DC, Kuldeep has taken 70-plus wickets. Overall, he owns over 100 IPL scalps at under 29.

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