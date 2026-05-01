Kumar Sangakkara breaks silence on Riyan Parag's vaping controversy

Rajasthan Royals ' coach Kumar Sangakkara has spoken out on the recent controversies surrounding the franchise. He said they have been dealt with internally and serve as a reminder for players to uphold team culture. The comments come after RR captain Riyan Pirag was fined by the BCCI for vaping inside the dressing room Sangakkara spoke ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

Controversial incidents Riyan Parag penalized for vaping in the dugout The Royals have been under scrutiny due to two off-field incidents. Skipper Riyan Parag was recently caught on camera vaping in the team dressing room during the match against Punjab Kings. The footage went viral in no time, overshadowing their hard-fought victory. Parag was docked 25% of his match fee while being charged with a Level 1 offence under Article 2.1 of the Player Code of Conduct (COC).

Information Team manager also fined Days before Parag's incident, RR team manager Romi Bhinder was penalized for using a phone in the team dugout. The IPL fined Bhinder ₹1 lakh for the breach but stopped short of imposing a ban on him.

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Focus on cricket Sangakkara addresses controversies ahead of DC clash With Rajasthan facing scrutiny over repeated disciplinary breaches, Sangakkara admitted the incidents haven't reflected well on the franchise. He said both matters have been addressed internally and by authorities. "Such controversies are no positives for the team and all I can say is that both issues have been addressed by the BCCI and the franchise," he told Sportstar.

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