Kusal Mendis surpasses 6,000 runs in T20s: Key stats

Peshawar Zalmi continued their unbeaten streak in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Karachi Kings . The match was played on a hot Wednesday afternoon in Lahore. The win was powered by stellar half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Farhan Yousaf, who both remained unbeaten at 80 off 43 balls and 58 off 36 balls respectively. This is Zalmi's seventh straight victory in the tournament as Mendis played another superb match-winning knock for his side.

Performance A match-winning partnership for Kusal and Yousaf The duo of Kusal and Yousaf put together an unbeaten 119-run partnership after coming together at a precarious position of 67/3 in the eighth over. They kept the chase going by taking singles and twos off the bowlers while hitting a few boundaries in between. The assault started in the 16th over when Mendis hit Abbas Afridi for back-to-back sixes, with Yousaf also joining the party by hitting Hasan Ali for a six and four. Mendis and Yousaf made sure the chase was complete.

Stats 42nd T20 fifty from Mendis' blade Mendis hit an unbeaten 80 with his knock consisting of 5 fours and 4 sixes. With this effort, he has surpassed 6,000 runs in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis owns 6,041 runs from 213 T20 matches (208 innings) at 31.3. During his stay, he also went past 550 T20 fours (553). He also has 238 sixes. Mendis slammed his 42nd T20 fifty (100s: 3).

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Information PSL 2026: Mendis is enjoying a sound run Mendis is currently the top scorer in PSL 2026 season. From 8 games, he has amassed 493 runs at 70.42. In addition to a ton, he has smacked four fifties. His strike rate is 172.37. Mendis has smashed 44 fours and 22 sixes.

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