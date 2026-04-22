Kusal Mendis surpasses 6,000 runs in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Peshawar Zalmi continued their unbeaten streak in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Karachi Kings. The match was played on a hot Wednesday afternoon in Lahore. The win was powered by stellar half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Farhan Yousaf, who both remained unbeaten at 80 off 43 balls and 58 off 36 balls respectively. This is Zalmi's seventh straight victory in the tournament as Mendis played another superb match-winning knock for his side.
Performance
A match-winning partnership for Kusal and Yousaf
The duo of Kusal and Yousaf put together an unbeaten 119-run partnership after coming together at a precarious position of 67/3 in the eighth over. They kept the chase going by taking singles and twos off the bowlers while hitting a few boundaries in between. The assault started in the 16th over when Mendis hit Abbas Afridi for back-to-back sixes, with Yousaf also joining the party by hitting Hasan Ali for a six and four. Mendis and Yousaf made sure the chase was complete.
Stats
42nd T20 fifty from Mendis' blade
Mendis hit an unbeaten 80 with his knock consisting of 5 fours and 4 sixes. With this effort, he has surpassed 6,000 runs in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis owns 6,041 runs from 213 T20 matches (208 innings) at 31.3. During his stay, he also went past 550 T20 fours (553). He also has 238 sixes. Mendis slammed his 42nd T20 fifty (100s: 3).
Information
PSL 2026: Mendis is enjoying a sound run
Mendis is currently the top scorer in PSL 2026 season. From 8 games, he has amassed 493 runs at 70.42. In addition to a ton, he has smacked four fifties. His strike rate is 172.37. Mendis has smashed 44 fours and 22 sixes.
Numbers
Breaking down Mendis' T20 numbers
As many as 2,622 of Mendis' T20 runs have come in T20Is for Sri Lanka from 106 games at 26.22. He owns 20 half-centuries. Meanwhile, 636 of his runs have come in the PSL at 57.81. Mendis also owns 1,395 runs in the Lanka Premier League at 32.44. Another 223 runs have come in SA20 at 31.85. Mendis has played a solitary game in ILT20 and IPL, scoring 23 and 20 runs respectively.