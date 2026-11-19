Kusal Mendis completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis has completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket. The star wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Mendis came into this contest with 4,955 runs. After managing 32 runs in SL's first innings, the skipper completed 5,000 runs in the third innings. Here are further details.
Knock
A fine third-innings fifty
SL were folded for 98 while batting first as Pakistan posted 325/10 in response.
The hosts were further reeling at 99/4 when Mendis arrived to bat in the third innings.
In Sonal Dinusha, the skipper got a potent partner as the two batters added 81 runs for the sixth wicket.
Mendis, however, departed soon after completing his fifty.
He slammed eight fours en route to his 126-ball 53.
Stats
Decoding the key stats of Mendis
Playing his 77th Test match since his debut in October 2015, Mendis has raced to 5,040 runs at an average of 37.05.
Among the 12 Sri Lankan batters with 5,000 Test runs, Mendis's average is only better than that of Arjuna Ranatunga (35.69).
The former has slammed 11 tons and 24 fifties, as per Cricinfo.
450 of his runs have come in 10 Tests versus Pakistan at 25 (50s: 2, 100: 1).
Information
His numbers across conditions
2,365 of his runs have come in 33 home Tests at 41.49 (100s: 6, 50s: 10). He owns 2,600 runs in away (home of opposition) matches at 34.89 and 58 runs from two matches at neutral venues at 14.50.