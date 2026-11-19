SL were folded for 98 while batting first as Pakistan posted 325/10 in response.

The hosts were further reeling at 99/4 when Mendis arrived to bat in the third innings.

In Sonal Dinusha, the skipper got a potent partner as the two batters added 81 runs for the sixth wicket.

Mendis, however, departed soon after completing his fifty.

He slammed eight fours en route to his 126-ball 53.