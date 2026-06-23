World Cup: Mbappe scripts records in his 100th international appearance
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, scored a stunning brace in his 100th international appearance. The goals came during France's 3-0 victory over Iraq in Philadelphia, securing their place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match was suspended for more than three hours due to severe weather at halftime, but resumed later. Here we look at Mbappe's international record after 100 games for France.
Feat
Youngest to reach the landmark
Aged 27 years and 184 days, Mbappé became the youngest man to complete 100 matches for France and fourth youngest European man to reach the mark. Overall, he is now among the 10 players with a century of caps for the French side. With 60 goals at an average of 0.59 goal per game, Mbappé is also France's leading goal-scorer in international football.
Elite list
Mbappe only behind Messi
With his performance against Iraq, Mbappe has equaled Germany's Miroslav Klose in terms of players with the second most World Cup goals (16 each). The duo is only behind Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, who took his tally to 18 with a brace against Austria on Monday. Mbappe, who is featuring in his third World Cup, won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2022 after bagging 8 goals. Before that, he was adjudged the FIFA World Cup Young Player Award in 2018.
Record breaker
Other notable WC records of Mbappe
Having taken 16 matches, the Real Madrid forward is the fastest player to reach 15 World Cup goals, as per Opta. Mbappé also became the fourth player to score 2+ goals in at least three successive World Cup appearances. He has also scored multiple goals in six World Cup matches, more than any other player in tournament history.