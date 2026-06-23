World Cup: Mbappe scripts records in his 100th international appearance 

Elite list

Mbappe only behind Messi

With his performance against Iraq, Mbappe has equaled Germany's Miroslav Klose in terms of players with the second most World Cup goals (16 each). The duo is only behind Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, who took his tally to 18 with a brace against Austria on Monday. Mbappe, who is featuring in his third World Cup, won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2022 after bagging 8 goals. Before that, he was adjudged the FIFA World Cup Young Player Award in 2018.