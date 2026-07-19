LA Knight Riders clinch their maiden MLC title: Details here 

Andries Gous (40), Washington Freedom's top batter with over 500 runs this season, tried to revive the chase with Nikhil Chaudhary (25).

However, Holder struck again when he had Chaudhary caught at cover. This was his 400th T20 wicket.

While Narine claimed 3/13 across four overs in the game, Holder finished with 3/31.

Obus Pienaar (53 off 24) then came in aggressively but fell to Shadley van Shalkwyk's yorker that cleaned him up and turned the game around once again for LAKR.

Washington eventually finished at 163/9.