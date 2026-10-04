Marnus Labuschagne shines in warm-up match ahead of SA Tests
What's the story
Marnus Labuschagne, a local from Klerksdorp, scored a quickfire century in Australia's final warm-up game ahead of their Test series against South Africa. The match took place in Potchefstroom, less than 50km from where he was born. Labuschagne reached his hundred off just 76 balls before retiring shortly after. His innings was marked by strong drives and clips, despite the CSA Invitational XI bowling attack being below first-class standard.
Performance pressure
Labuschagne's struggles and Australia's top order's performance
Labuschagne's position in the Test side has been under intense scrutiny after more than three years without his first Test century and an average of 25.43 since the 2023 Ashes.
However, he is likely to keep his No. 3 spot for the opening Test against South Africa in Durban next week.
The rest of Australia's top order also spent considerable time at the crease during this warm-up match, including Steven Smith and Alex Carey, who both scored half-centuries.
Batting highlights
Smith and Carey's contributions
Along with Labuschagne, Smith contributed significantly to the team's total with a 115-run partnership for the third wicket, as per Cricinfo.
He wasn't at his fluent best but managed to score a half-century before retiring at tea.
Carey, who came in after Smith's departure, took some time to get off the mark but then scored quickly.
He and Beau Webster added 76 runs before Webster retired from his innings.
Information
Labuschagne's Test numbers at a glance
In 65 matches for Australia, Labuschagne owns 4,730 runs at 47.39. He has hit 11 tons and 25 fifties. Against the Proteas, he has amassed 148 runs from 4 matches at 29.6. He owns one fifty.