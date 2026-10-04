Marnus Labuschagne shines in warm-up match ahead of SA Tests

Labuschagne's position in the Test side has been under intense scrutiny after more than three years without his first Test century and an average of 25.43 since the 2023 Ashes.

However, he is likely to keep his No. 3 spot for the opening Test against South Africa in Durban next week.

The rest of Australia's top order also spent considerable time at the crease during this warm-up match, including Steven Smith and Alex Carey, who both scored half-centuries.