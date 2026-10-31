Chelsea's Maxence Lacroix sidelined for months with hamstring injury: Details
What's the story
Chelsea FC are bracing for a major setback as defender Maxence Lacroix has sustained a serious hamstring injury. The 26-year-old French international could be out of action till January, missing up to 10 matches. The injury to the player occurred during the first half of Wednesday's Carabao Cup penalty shootout loss against Liverpool when Lacroix sprinted to block a shot. Here's more.
Injury update
Lacroix won't be fit before the international break: Alonso
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was tight-lipped about the exact duration of Lacroix's absence. However, he did say that the defender won't be fit before the international break.
"Max, he picked up an injury, and we expect that he's not going to be ready before the international break," said Alonso in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.
Impact on team
Lacroix's absence a major concern for Chelsea
Lacroix's injury is a major blow for Alonso, who has started the £52 million summer signing from Crystal Palace in all but one of Chelsea's 11 matches across all competitions this season.
The only player to have played more than Lacroix this season is attacker Morgan Rogers.
Despite the setback, Chelsea has a six-man center-back group as alternatives: Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato, and Aaron Anselmino.
Hato and Aaron Anselmino are also currently injured.
Team strategy
Alonso speaks on possible replacements for Lacroix
Alonso spoke about possible replacements for Lacroix, saying "With Max's injury, we have Wes, we have Levi [Colwill], Josh [Acheampong], he could play as well as centre-back."
He also praised Fofana's performance in the last match despite missing a penalty during the shootout.
"He was consistent, he was strong and I saw many positives from his performance," Alonso added.