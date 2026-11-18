In response to Sri Lanka's low total (98), Pakistan started strong with the bat.

They ended Day 1 at 121/3, with Azan Awais and Saqib Khan returning unbeaten. Lahiru dismissed Babar Azam, who continued his hunt for a century.

On the second morning, Lahiru dismissed Azan Awais, Saud Shakeel, Saqib Khan, and finally Razaullah.