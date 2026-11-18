Rawalpindi Test: Lahiru Kumara records his second five-wicket haul
What's the story
Pakistan took a massive 227-run lead over Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the second Test in Rawalpindi. The hosts were bowled out for 325 in their first innings. Ghazi Ghori was Pakistan's top scorer with a half-century, while Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif also contributed. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara took five wickets for the Lankans. Asitha Fernando also chipped in with three wickets.
Performance
Lahiru shines on Day 2
In response to Sri Lanka's low total (98), Pakistan started strong with the bat.
They ended Day 1 at 121/3, with Azan Awais and Saqib Khan returning unbeaten. Lahiru dismissed Babar Azam, who continued his hunt for a century.
On the second morning, Lahiru dismissed Azan Awais, Saud Shakeel, Saqib Khan, and finally Razaullah.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Lahiru was the pick of SL's bowlers, taking 5/95 in 21.5 overs, including 5 maidens.
This was his second five-wicket haul across 39 Tests. In 64 innings, the Lankan seamer raced to 115 wickets at an average of 36.42.
Against Pakistan, he owns 15 wickets from four Tests at 33.2.
In 72 First-Class games, Lahiru owns 205 wickets at 33.24.