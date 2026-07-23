Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi returning to India? Details here
What's the story
Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced his intention to return to India later this year or early next year. The announcement comes after he received major legal relief from the Appellate Tribunal in a long-standing foreign exchange case related to the 2009 IPL season held in South Africa. Here are more details.
Legal battle
'16-year battle finally over'
In a video message on social media, Modi expressed his happiness over the tribunal's ruling, calling it a vindication of his 16-year-long battle.
He said, "I'm really happy with the verdict. It's really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought, and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth."
Verdict details
Tribunal overturns ED penalties
The Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) overturned key penalties imposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Modi and other former BCCI officials related to IPL 2009 in South Africa.
The tribunal ruled that the disputed foreign remittances were current-account transactions not requiring prior RBI approval.
It also held that Modi wasn't responsible for ensuring BCCI's compliance with FEMA regulations.
Return preparations
Modi to return home by end of this year
Modi, who has been living in London since 2010 amid various investigations, said this legal chapter is now behind him.
He said he is looking forward to returning to India as his daughter is expecting his grandson in October.
"Yes, I will come back probably at the end of this year or early next year," he said.
Emotional bond
'India has always been a part of who I am'
In a separate post on X, Modi stressed that despite his long stay abroad, India has always been close to him.
"India has always been a part of who I am. The legal process has taken its course, and I respect that. I look forward to visiting my country again," he said.
IPL focus
The IPL controversy
Modi, who is credited with founding the IPL, said his actions during the 2009 incident were solely in the tournament's interest.
The ED case was related to the shifting of the 2009 IPL season to South Africa due to general elections in India.
The agency had alleged FEMA violations over foreign-exchange transactions related to this event but lost its main ground with this ruling.