Champions League, Manchester United held 2-2 by Sporting: Key stats
What's the story
Manchester United's new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, was denied his first victory in an action-packed 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League. The match was marred by a major blunder from United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens and a late red card for Youri Tielemans. Despite captain Bruno Fernandes scoring twice early in the second half, Lammens's mistake allowed Luis Suarez to equalize with his second goal of the game.
Match highlights
Lammens's blunder costs United
Fernandes thought he had scored a third for United after Lammens's error, but Sporting goalkeeper Kaique punched the ball into his own net.
However, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Patrick Dorgu after VAR intervention.
The night got worse for Lammens as he conceded a penalty for Suarez's first goal just 75 seconds after saving the striker's poorly taken spot-kick.
Controversies
Tielemans sent off as VAR plays crucial role
Tielemans was sent off late in the match, adding to United's woes.
Fernandes equalized from the spot after Lisandro Martinez was brought down by Quaresma in the box.
However, his second goal came off a deflection from a divot on the ground, which some may consider lucky.
The game also saw VAR intervene to rule out an own goal by Sporting goalkeeper Kaique at a corner kick.
Details
Match stats and points table
From 11 attempts, Sporting had 4 shots on target. Meanwhile, the Red Devils managed two shots on target from 7 attempts.
Sporting had 26 touches in the opposition box compared to United's 16.
Sporting edged past United in terms of possession (50.8%-49.2%).
After 5 matches, Sporting are now ninth with 10 points (W3 D1 L1).
On the other hand, United are 19th, having managed 7 points from 5 matches (W2 D1 L2).
Information
An unwanted set of stats for United
As per Opta, United have conceded the most goals (36), the most penalties (5), and have had the most red cards (5) of any Premier League team this season.
Records
More records for United
As per Squawka, United are now unbeaten in 14 major European games against Portuguese sides (W9 D5).
Meanwhile, United are also winless in each of their last 7 away Champions League matches (D3 L4).
United have also conceded at least two goals in four consecutive Champions League games for the first time in their history.
Notably, they have let in 10 Champions League goals this season from 5 matches.
Information
Key numbers for Fernandes
In 16 matches this season for United, Fernandes has bagged 8 goals. 4 of his goals have come in the Champions League from 5 matches. Overall, the United skipper owns 115 goals for the club in 343 matches.
Do you know?
Suarez is in red-hot form
Suarez scored a brace against United and has taken his Champions League goals tally to six from 5 matches this season. He is the joint-top scorer in the competition.