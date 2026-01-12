Laura Wolvaardt hammers her 4th half-century in WPL: Key stats
What's the story
Laura Wolvaardt shone for Delhi Capitals in Match 4 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Sunday. The South African stalwart smashed a superb knock of 77 from just 38 balls against Gujarat Giants. Despite her valiant effort, GG went on to steal a win. GG scored 209/10 and then restricted DC to 205/5. Wolvaardt took her side close but GG truimphed.
Information
Wolvaardt part of two solid partnerships
Wolvaardt came to bat when DC were 41/1. She was then part of a 90-run stand alongside Lizelle Lee. DC were reduced to 146/3 before Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues added 58 runs. However, booth batters fell in the 20th over to see GG win.
Stats
Wolvaardt surpasses 400 runs in WPL
Wolvaardt's 77 from 38 balls was laced with nine fours and three sixes. She struck at 202.63. Having earlier played for GG, Wolvaardt was picked by DC in the WPL 2026 auction. She has now raced to 428 runs from 15 WPL games at 28.53. This was her 4th fifty in the tournament.