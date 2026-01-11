WPL 2026, GG pip DC in high-scoring thriller: Key stats

Sophie Devine 's all-round brilliance led Gujarat Giants to a narrow four-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Match No. 4 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The match was held on Sunday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Devine scored an impressive 95 runs and then bowled a brilliant final over, defending six runs to clinch the win for her team. GG scored 209/10 and then restricted DC to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Match details Giants see Devine shine Devine led the charge upfront and scored 32 runs off Sneh Rana in the sixth over, hitting two fours and four sixes. Devine reached her half-century in just 25 balls during the onslaught. Despite Beth Mooney's early dismissal for 19 runs, Devine and Mooney shared a solid 94-run partnership in 8.1 overs. Just when it seemed like Devine was on her way to a maiden WPL hundred, she perished for 95. After her dismissal, Ashleigh Gardner kept the momentum going with a quickfire 49 off 26 balls, helping the Giants post their highest-ever WPL total of 209 runs.

Bowling highlights 4 wickets and a hat-trick in Sharma's final over Sharma was introduced in the 4th over and she conceded 16 runs with Sophie Devine taking charge. In the 11th over of GG's innings, Sharma claimed her first wicket by dismissing the rampant Devine, who score 95. The magic came in the 20th over where she picked four wickets which had a hat-trick. Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Gayakwad and Renuka Singh were her victims.

Chase details Capitals's chase and Devine's last-over heroics Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma gave Delhi Capitals a quick start, adding 41 runs for the opening wicket in 5.1 overs. However, after Verma's dismissal, Lee and Laura Wolvaardt steadied the innings with a valuable 90-run partnership for the second wicket off 55 balls. Despite this, DC struggled to keep up with the required run rate of around 12 per over.

Final overs Capitals' innings falters in the final overs Lee scored a quick 86 off 54 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes. However, she was dismissed by Kashvee Gautam in the 15th over. Jemimah Rodrigues surprised everyone by coming in at No. 5 instead of power-hitter Marizanne Kapp. Wolvaardt tried her best and took the match close. DC were very much in until the final over, but saw Devine spoil their party.

Devine 2nd score of 90-plus for Devine in WPL Devine's knock was laced with 7 fours and 8 sixes. She owned a strike rate of 226.19. Devine, who earlier represented RCB Women across two seasons, has raced to 535 runs from 20 matches at 28.15. She hammered her third WPL fifty. Notably, her best score reads 99. She is the first batter with two 90-plus scores in the tournament's history.

Sixes Joint-most sixes in a WPL innings As mentioned, Devine hit 8 sixes versus DC Women in this contest. As per Cricbuzz, she has slammed the joint-most sixes in an innings in WPL. 8 Sophie Devine RCB vs GG Brabourne 2023 8 Ash Gardner GG vs RCB Vadodara 2025 8 Chinelle Henry UPW vs DC Bengaluru 2025 8 Sophie Devine GG vs DC Navi Mumbai 2026 *

Do you know? 7th bowler with a WPL five-wicket haul; 3rd from DC Sharma (5/33) is the 7th bowler in WPL history to claim a five-wicket haul. She is also the 3rd DC bowler after Marizanne Kapp (5/15 vs GG) and Tara Norris (5/29 vs RCB) to claim a five-wicket haul.

Hat-trick 4th bowler with a hat-trick in WPL history Sharma is the 4th bowler in WPL history with a hat-trick. She joined the likes of Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, and Grace Harris. Bowlers with WPL hat-tricks: Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians) vs UP Warriorz - 2023 Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) vs Delhi Capitals - 2024 Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) vs Delhi Capitals - 2025 Nandini Sharma (Delhi Capitals) vs Gujarat Giants - 2026*

Information Gardner chips in with a fluent 49 Gardner's 49 was laced with four fours and three sixes. In 27 WPL matches, she now owns 681 runs at 27.24. In the ongoing season, she has scored 114 runs from 2 matches a 57.

Lee Lizelle Lee slams 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL Lee's knock of 86 came off 54 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. Playing her debut season in the WPL, Lee scored 10 runs in DC's opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. And now, she hammered her maiden fifty. As per Cricbuzz, Lee now owns the 2nd-highest individual score for DC in WPL. Only Meg Lanning's 92 is above.

Information Wolvaardt slams her 4th WPL fifty DC's Wolvaardt smashed 77 from 38 balls. She hit nine fours and three sixes, striking at 202.63. This was her 4th WPL fifty. The former GG player has scored 428 runs from 15 WPL games at 28.53.