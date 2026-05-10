Premier League: Arsenal edge past West Ham amid VAR controversy

Arsenal edged closer to the Premier League 2025-26 title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday. Leandro Trossard was the hero for the Gunners, scoring a late winner in the 83rd minute. The match was marred by VAR drama as Callum Wilson's last-gasp equalizer for West Ham was controversially ruled out due to a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. Here's more.

VAR controversy VAR disallows Wilson's last-gasp equalizer The match took a dramatic turn in stoppage time when Wilson scored from a corner, sending the London Stadium into raptures. However, VAR intervened after spotting West Ham's Pablo's arm across Raya's neck as he fumbled the initial delivery into the box. Referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to review the footage and subsequently disallowed Wilson's goal for a foul on Raya.

Title implications Arsenal now just 2 wins away from Premier League title Had Wilson's goal stood, Arsenal's lead at the top would have been cut to three points. Manchester City could have capitalized on this and reclaimed the top spot with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday. However, with the disallowed goal, Arsenal's lead remains at five points. The Gunners are now just two wins away from their first Premier League title in 22 years.

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Details West Ham remain in relegation zone; Arsenal hold on The defeat leaves West Ham in the relegation zone, with Tottenham Hotspur potentially pulling four points clear if they beat Leeds United. The match was a tough outing for Arsenal until Trossard's late goal. Despite having more shots, their disjointed display nearly led to a West Ham opener when Mateus Fernandes went through on goal in the area. However, Raya produced a stunning close-range stop to deny him.

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Information A look at the points table From 36 games, Arsenal have raced to 79 points. They won their 24th game of the season. Arsenal's goal difference is +26. Meanwhile, City are on 74 points. They have a game in hand. West Ham remain 18th. This was their 18th defeat of the campaign.

Opta stats Unique records for the Gunners Arsenal have won each of their last three Premier League games. This is the longest active winning streak in the English top-flight. For the 7th time in the Premier League this season, Arsenal claimed a 1-0 win. This is the 2nd-highest scoreline for a side this season after Manchester City, who have won 3-0 on 8 occasions.