NBA: LeBron James signs with Philadelphia 76ers, ending Lakers's era
What's the story
In a major shake-up for the NBA, LeBron James agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal is a two-year contract worth $8 million, with a player option. Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul confirmed the agreement to ESPN. The move comes after James's eight-season stint with the Los Angeles Lakers and will see him team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and newly-acquired Jaylen Brown.
New beginnings
'Excited to energize a new fan base'
James took to X to express his excitement about the move.
"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," he wrote.
The deal gives James the option of becoming a free agent after one season, while keeping the 76ers's long-term financial commitment in check.
Personal journey
'I thought I was done'
Reflecting on his decision, James said he thought he was done when the season ended.
"I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," he wrote.
"I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game."
Passion for basketball
'This is my last decision'
James, 41, is a four-time NBA champion and league's all-time leading scorer. He said in his post that he still loves the game and has more to give.
"This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," he wrote. "What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work."
Legacy
James's stellar stats with the Lakers
James has had a stellar career with the Lakers, averaging 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals since joining as a free agent in 2018.
He is an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA honoree, NBA champion and Finals MVP in 2020, and NBA Cup champion in 2023.
The signing with the 76ers will be official once completed under NBA rules.
Twitter Post
Words!
I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026
Twitter Post
Words (2)
this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026
The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all