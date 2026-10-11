Ferrari weren't fast enough, says Charles Leclerc after Singapore GP
What's the story
Charles Leclerc has admitted that he "gave it all" to secure a second-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix. Despite his strong performance, the Monegasque driver hinted that Ferrari is still lagging behind in terms of speed compared to other teams. Leclerc's post-race radio message said Scuderia Ferrari "just weren't fast enough," but he was content with their alternate strategy, saying: "At least we tried something different."
Race details
Leclerc's race in a nutshell
Leclerc nearly overtook Max Verstappen at the start but had to stay behind him for most of the first stint.
The early pressure he put on Verstappen faded with tire degradation, forcing him to pit at the end of Lap 24.
A Virtual Safety Car gave Leclerc another chance to take fresh tires, helping him reclaim P2 from Lewis Hamilton.
He held this position for the rest of the race, finishing seven seconds behind Verstappen.
Future outlook
Leclerc still believes Ferrari are losing pace
Leclerc was asked if he stands by his previous comments about Ferrari losing pace in recent races.
He said, "I still feel that way," but also acknowledged that they had brought some small new parts to the car which may have helped them take another step forward.
He added, "It's not enough. We'll push to the end and we've still got to bring some new things to the car."
Do you know?
55th career podium for Leclerc
Leclerc collected his 5th podium finish of the season after finishing 2nd. He remains with one race win this season. Overall, he collected his 55th podium finish.