Ferrari weren't fast enough, says Charles Leclerc after Singapore GP

Leclerc nearly overtook Max Verstappen at the start but had to stay behind him for most of the first stint.

The early pressure he put on Verstappen faded with tire degradation, forcing him to pit at the end of Lap 24.

A Virtual Safety Car gave Leclerc another chance to take fresh tires, helping him reclaim P2 from Lewis Hamilton.

He held this position for the rest of the race, finishing seven seconds behind Verstappen.