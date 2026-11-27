Since joining Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has been in great form. He scored 15 goals in all competitions from 39 games last season and has already netted six this season from 13 games.

As many as 19 of his 21 goals for Leeds have come in the Premier League.

His performance helped him return to the England national team in March and feature in subsequent squads.

Notably, Calvert-Lewin is the highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League since joining Leeds with 19 goals, three ahead of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ollie Watkins.