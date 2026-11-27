Leeds United extend striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract until 2029: Details
What's the story
Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until the summer of 2029. The move comes after Manchester United showed interest in the 29-year-old player, as per Sky Sports News. Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds on a free transfer from Everton in the summer of 2025 and has since been instrumental for the team. Here's more.
Goal tally
Calvert-Lewin's form for Leeds
Since joining Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has been in great form. He scored 15 goals in all competitions from 39 games last season and has already netted six this season from 13 games.
As many as 19 of his 21 goals for Leeds have come in the Premier League.
His performance helped him return to the England national team in March and feature in subsequent squads.
Notably, Calvert-Lewin is the highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League since joining Leeds with 19 goals, three ahead of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ollie Watkins.
Contract extension
Midfielder Ao Tanaka close to signing new deal
Along with Calvert-Lewin, midfielder Ao Tanaka is also close to signing a new contract with Leeds.
The 28-year-old has reportedly agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2029.
Tanaka has been a key player in Daniel Farke's side this season, starting in nine of Leeds' 11 Premier League matches so far.
Player contracts
Other contract updates and Premier League standings
Calvert-Lewin's contract extension follows similar moves by Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, and Brenden Aaronson, who all signed new deals in the summer.
Leeds are also said to be triggering Lukas Nmecha's one-year extension.
The club is currently seventh in the Premier League standings, four points away from Champions League qualification spots.
With a win over Chelsea last weekend, Leeds moved to 6th.
Leeds picked up their 4th win of the season (D5 L2). Leeds own 17 points after 11 matches.
Twitter Post
DCL signs!
✍️ 𝗗𝗖𝗟 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱!— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 26, 2026
Leeds United are delighted to announce that @CalvertLewin14 has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2029. pic.twitter.com/AiCWOVnOfk