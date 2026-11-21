Premier League, Leeds United hammer Chelsea 4-1; Spurs win: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, Leeds United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in Mathweek 11 of the Premier League 2026-27 season on Saturday. The result marks Leeds's first victory at the iconic ground since 1999 and heaps more pressure on Chelsea's manager, Xabi Alonso. The defeat was Chelsea's third in their last four Premier League matches, leaving them in eighth place.
Match highlights
Leeds run riot in 2nd half
Chelsea started strong with Emmanuel Emegha scoring on his first start for the club.
However, Leeds quickly equalized through Noah Okafor before halftime.
The second half saw Leeds dominate, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin converting a penalty and Okafor scoring his second of the match.
Brenden Aaronson capped off a stellar performance for Leeds by adding a fourth goal in injury time.
Absence impact
Joao Pedro's absence hurts Chelsea
Chelsea's defense has struggled in recent matches, with four of their five league defeats coming without the injured Joao Pedro.
His absence was felt again against Leeds, even though Emegha scored the opener.
The 23-year-old striker found the net after Moises Caicedo was forced off due to a heavy fall.
However, Leeds equalized just three minutes later through Okafor's low shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
Match control
Calvert-Lewin converts penalty after Bogle's shot
Leeds took control of the match before half-time, with Calvert-Lewin's flicked shot going just wide and Tarik Muharemovic's goal being ruled out for offside.
Chelsea's defense remained shaky, leading to a penalty after Jayden Bogle's shot hit Morgan Rogers's arm.
Calvert-Lewin converted the spot-kick, sending Martinez the wrong way after VAR confirmed the on-field decision following a lengthy check.
Final moments
Okafor and Aaronson seal comprehensive victory for Leeds
Leeds continued to dominate and scored their third goal in the 58th minute.
Ethan Ampadu's cross was deflected into the middle, where Okafor volleyed it home from close range.
Aaronson added a fourth goal in injury time, with the Chelsea fans already leaving, sealing a comprehensive victory for Leeds and leaving Alonso's future at Chelsea hanging by a thread.
Spurs
Spurs down Ipswich 2-0
Roberto de Zerbi's Tottenham Hotspur earned a valuable 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.
Luca Williams-Barnett scored his side's opener in the 15th minute.
Dominic Solanke then made it 2-0 in the 51st minute from Pedro Porro's assist.
Spurs dominated the contest from the start and were deserved winners.
Mohammed Kudus struck the post in the 1st half whereas James Maddison drew the Ipswich goalkeeper into making saves.
De Zerbi watched his side on from the stands as he served a touchline ban.
Standings
Leeds move to 6th with Spurs placed 9th
With this win over Chelsea, visiting Leeds have moved to 6th. Leeds picked up their 4th win of the season (D5 L2). Leeds own 17 points after 11 matches.
Chelsea have dropped down to 8th with their 5th defeat of the season (W5 D1). Chelsea own 16 points.
Meanwhile, Spurs have rose to 9th place. After 11 matches, Spurs have four wins (D3 L4). De Zerbi's men own 15 points.
Lastly, Ipswich are 16th with 11 points under their belt. Ipswich suffered their sixth defeat.
Information
Match stats: Chelsea 1-4 Leeds
Chelsea had 56.7% ball possession. However, their xG was 0.58 compared to the visiting team's 2.52. Leeds had 8 shots on target from 21 attempts. Chelsea had three shots on target from 14 attempts. Notably, Leeds created 5 big chances. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Leeds (34) bossed Chelsea (16).
Information
Match stats: Spurs 2-0 Ipswich
Spurs had an xG of 2.69 and clocked nine shots from 18 attempts. Spurs had a staggering 62.7% ball possession. Spurs created 2 big chances. Notably, the hosts had 36 touches in the opposition box with Ipswich managing 21.
Records
Contrasting records for Ipswich and Spurs
As per Opta, Ipswich have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 30 Premier League games.
Only West Bromwich Albion between August 2010 and May 2011 have had a longer run in the competition's history (34 games).
Meanwhile, aged 18 years and 51 days, Williams-Barnett is Tottenham Hotspur's youngest Premier League goalscorer since Gareth Bale against Fulham in September 2007 (18y 47d).
Information
Key Premier League numbers for Okafor and Calvert-Lewin
Okafor's brace saw him race to 12 goals from 38 Premier League matches. Across 10 games this season, he owns 4 goals. Calvert-Lewin scored a goal and assisted one. Making his 285th Premier League appearance, he has 76 goals and 17 assists. In the ongoing season, he owns 5 goals and an assist from 11 matches.
Do you know?
Rogers is involved in 7 Premier League goals this season
Former Aston Villa player Morgan Rogers assisted Emegha's goal for the Blues. Rogers now has 19 assists from 96 Premier League games. In the ongoing season, he has 2 assists and 5 goals from 11 matches for Chelsea.
Twitter Post
LUFC!
Moving on up. @LUFC ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZSOYU8m6ho— Premier League (@premierleague) November 21, 2026