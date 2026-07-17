Leeds United sign Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic for £34.1m: Details
What's the story
Leeds United have bolstered their defense by signing Tarik Muharemovic from Serie A side Sassuolo. The Bosnian international has signed a five-year deal with the club for a transfer fee of £34.1 million, as per BBC Sport. He will replace Pascal Struijk, who joined Brighton for £20 million in June. This is Leeds's second signing of the summer after Harry Wilson's free transfer from Fulham.
Career highlights
Muharemovic played at FIFA World Cup
The 23-year-old Muharemovic has already made a mark on the international stage, having represented his country at this summer's FIFA World Cup.
He was involved in the incident that saw USA forward Folarin Balogun controversially sent off.
The center-back himself was shown a red card in a match against Switzerland during the tournament, highlighting his aggressive playing style and competitive spirit on the field.
Information
Muharemovic's numbers for Sassuolo
Muharemovic played 63 games for Sassuolo, scoring 4 goals. Last season, he scored two times in 33 appearances with 32 matches coming in Serie A. In 2024-25, he played in Serie B while on loan at the club. He made 30 appearances across competitions that season, scoring twice.
Twitter Post
Signing!
🇧🇦 Dobro došao u Leeds, Tarik! pic.twitter.com/y62VSyXwF9— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 17, 2026