Lens beat PSG 1-0 to win Trophee des Champions

Despite dominating possession with 69% and taking a whopping 22 attempts with six shots on target, PSG failed to breach Lens's defense.

PSG also hit the woodwork once.

Lens had 8 attempts with 2 shots on target.

PSG had an xG of 1.47 compared to 0.89 of Lens.

PSG had 46 touches in the opposition box compared to Lens's 15.