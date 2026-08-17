Lens beat PSG 1-0 to win Trophee des Champions
What's the story
RC Lens have won the Trophee des Champions after defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The only goal of the match was scored by Florian Thauvin in the 32nd minute, following a move initiated by Abdallah Sima and assisted by Matthieu Udol. Despite playing with 10 men from the 39th minute onward due to Kyllian Antonio's red card for a foul, Lens managed to hold off PSG's pressure in the second half. PSG's Nuno Mendes also received a straight red for violent conduct in the 86th minute.
Match dynamics
A look at the match stats
Despite dominating possession with 69% and taking a whopping 22 attempts with six shots on target, PSG failed to breach Lens's defense.
PSG also hit the woodwork once.
Lens had 8 attempts with 2 shots on target.
PSG had an xG of 1.47 compared to 0.89 of Lens.
PSG had 46 touches in the opposition box compared to Lens's 15.
Tactical approach
Lens's efficient 1st-half display
Thauvin's goal came from a well-coordinated right-side move, showcasing Lens's efficiency. Sima's involvement dragged PSG's line back, Udol provided the crucial pass, and Thauvin finished low with his right foot.
After Antonio was sent off at 39 minutes for a foul, Lens had to defend deeper but still managed to withstand PSG's pressure in wide areas.
Silverware
Maiden Trophee des Champions win for Lens
Lens claimed their maiden Trophee des Champions win. Lens were runners-up in 1998.
Meanwhile, Lens collected their 13th trophy in their history.
Lens won one Ligue 1 honor in 1997-98 besides four Ligue 2 trophies.
Lens won the 2025-26 Coupe de France and one Coupe de la Ligue in 1998-99.
Lens also won Coupe Drago in 1959, 1960, 1965 besides being joint winners of the UEFA Intertoto Cup twice.
Twitter Post
Lens overcome PSG!
⏱️ 90’+5 I It ends in defeat tonight. #RCLPSG 1️⃣-0️⃣ I #TDC pic.twitter.com/74aDCOvWfw— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 16, 2026